Leffler Departing WNCN

WNCN Raleigh-Durham President/General Manager Barry Leffler is departing the Media General station to become CEO and managing partner of 1360 AM/WCHL radio in Chapel Hill. Leffler will eventually purchase the station from majority owner Jim Heavner, reports the WNCN Website.

Leffler has been with WNCN, previously an NBC O&O, since 2005.

He plans to stay at the TV station through October.

"It is impossible for me to imagine a more capable successor than Barry Leffler, who brings a lifetime of broadcast experience, personal leadership, creativity and commitment to WCHL and this community," said Heavner.

WCHL is described as "news, talk and Tar Heels" on its Website.

Leffler informed his staff of the move Oct. 2. "I have been and continue to be so heartened and impressed by the work you all do every day that only a rare and wonderful opportunity could lure me away," Leffler wrote in an e-mail to the staff.

Raleigh-Durham is growing substantially in population, recently moving up to Nielsen's #26 DMA, ahead of Baltimore.