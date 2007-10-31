Lee Woodruff Joins Good Morning America

Lee Woodruff, wife ABC News’ Bob Woodruff, will join Good Morning America as a life and family contributor. She’ll make her first appearance on the morning show Thursday.

A former public-relations executive, Lee Woodruff has also contributed to multiple women’s and family magazines including Redbook, Country Living and Disney-owned Family Fun.

Since her husband was severely injured in an IED (improvised explosive device) attack while reporting for ABC News in Iraq, the Woodruffs have become advocates for war veterans who have suffered similar traumas.

The Bob Woodruff Family Fund, which was founded by Lee Woodruff, provides assistance and support for injured service members with special emphasis on traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.