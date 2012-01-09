Lee Woodruff Joins 'CBS This Morning' as Contributor
Lee Woodruff has joined as a contributor on CBS This Morning, CBS News chairman Jeff
Fager and CBS News president David Rhodes announced Monday, following the
premiere of the new morning show.
"It is such a pleasure to welcome Lee to CBS News," said
Fager. "She will work with us on a broad range of stories for CBS This Morning. Her contribution on
veterans' issues will be particularly valuable, in light of the important work
she has done with her husband Bob Woodruff on behalf of wounded
veterans."
Woodruff, alongside her husband Bob, is
cofounder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation (ReMIND.org), which is focused on
assisting servicemen and their families after returning home. Woodruff
established the Foundation after her husband returned from serving in Iraq,
where he suffered a critical injury in 2006.
