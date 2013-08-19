Lee Thompson Young Dies at 29

Actor Lee Thompson Young died on Monday from an apparent suicide.

TMZfirst reported that Young's body was discovered Monday morning in Los Angeles with a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted. Rizzoli & Isles creator Janet Tamaro tweeted out the news around 2 p.m. ET: "We are all without the words to truly express our collective grief and profound sadness at the loss of such a sweet, bright light."

Young was a co-star on the TNT drama, and appeared in films The Famous Jett Jackson and Friday Night Lights. He also had TV roles on Scrubs and FlashForward.

TNT, Warner Bros. and “Rizzoli & Isles” executive producer Janet Tamaro released a joint statement Monday: "Everyone at Rizzoli & Isles is devastated by the news of the passing of Lee Thompson Young. We are beyond heartbroken at the loss of this sweet, gentle, good-hearted, intelligent man. He was truly a member of our family. Lee will be cherished and remembered by all who knew and loved him, both on- and off-screen, for his positive energy, infectious smile and soulful grace. We send our deepest condolences and thoughts to his family, to his friends and, most especially, to his beloved mother."