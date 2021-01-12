Lee Corso Hologram Appears in AT&T CFP Championship Spot

ESPN's Lee Corso appears with analyst David Pollack via hologram in an AT&T commercial

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso appeared during Monday night’s College Football Playoff Championship game via a hologram in commercials from sponsor AT&T.

Corso visits with ESPN college football analyst David Pollack in two spots highlighting AT&T 5G HoloVision.

In one, Pollack dons the oversize headgear Corso usually wears to indicate who he thinks will be a game’s winner. In the spot, Pollack wears a Corso head.

AT&T has been the presenting sponsor of the College Football National Championship for seven straight years.

ESPN will be showing Alabama play Ohio State for the title using a MegaCast format incorporating 14 total presentations across ESPN Networks.