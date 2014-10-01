LeBron James’ Springhill to Produce ESPN Films, Disney XD’s ‘Becoming’

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter will executive produce ESPN Films and Disney XD’s Becoming.

Becoming, in development as an ongoing series, is produced in association with ESPN Films and Carter and James’ Springhill Production Company.

The half-hour show will profile the journeys of the world’s top athletes and will premiere Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD.

"I'm really excited about helping develop Becoming and bringing this kind of program to kids," said James. "Sports and athletes were my inspiration growing up. It was the stories about Michael Jordan, Deion Sanders, and Allen Iverson that kept me dreaming. When I learned that they had some of the same struggles and challenges I did, it made everything seem possible. That's what Becoming is all about."

The pilot will focus on James’ career from his early days in AAU and at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School through the highlights of his NBA career.

"We're thrilled to work alongside ESPN Films and LeBron James on Becoming,” said Marc Buhaj, senior VP, programming and general manager, Disney XD. “This unique special gives our audience an inspiring and relatable look at one of America's most beloved sports stars as LeBron shares his personal journey with Disney XD viewers."

Along with James and Carter, John Dahl, Libby Geist and Connor Schell, the creative team behind ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, will executive produce.

James is also an executive producer on the upcoming Starz comedy series Survivor’s Remorse.