LeBron James Producing Basketball Documentary for Showtime

Showtime Networks will examine the modern history of the National Basketball Association and the league’s impact on popular culture with a three-part documentary slated to premiere in 2018. Executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter of SpringHill Entertainment and filmmaker Gotham Chopra are producing the documentary. Chopra is directing.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with LeBron, Maverick and Gotham on what will be a comprehensive look at one of the most influential sports institutions in the world,” said Stephen Espinoza, executive VP and general manager, Showtime Sports. “This series of films will join a growing list of must-see documentaries on Showtime, films that reveal the myriad ways sports and culture intersect and influence each other.”

Executive producers, besides Chopra, James and Carter, are Rich Paul, Martin Desmond Roe, Chris Uettwiller and Datari Turner.

James and Carter are also behind NBC game show The Wall.

“We developed the idea for these films because of the incredible, generational impact some of the NBA’s most successful players have had on every aspect of American culture,” said Carter, CEO of SpringHill. “Gotham is the perfect filmmaker to bring these stories to life, and Showtime is the right platform to showcase how they were able to transcend the game and shape the culture in an unprecedented way.”