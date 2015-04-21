LeBron James, Draymond Green Documenting NBA Playoffs via ‘Uninterrupted’ on Bleacher Report

Usually LeBron James shuts himself off from social media during the NBA playoffs, but this year there is one exception. Uninterrupted on Bleacher Report will show behind-the-scenes videos and real-time reactions from the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar, as well as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, throughout the playoffs.

Through posting regular video updates, which debut exclusively on Uninterrupted via Bleacher Report and its Team Stream App, the two forwards will be giving fans unique perspective and access to their preparation and thoughts via an unfiltered, unedited platform. With the playoffs underway, Uninterrupted already has videos chronicling the beginning of the players’ title quests.

Bleacher Report collaborated with James' Spring Hill Production Company to create the player-driven website. The platform has a variety of athlete contributors from other sports, including Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, tennis champion Serena Williams, Team USA goalkeeper Tim Howard and PGA multiple-major champion Bubba Watson.