LeBron Docu-Series ‘Warriors of Liberty City’ Starts on Starz Sept. 16

Starz will debut the documentary series Warriors of Liberty City Sept. 16. The series is created by Evan Rosenfeld and is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment and Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.

There are six episodes.

Warriors of Liberty City explores Liberty City, a crime-ridden neighborhood in Miami that produces an extraordinary number of NFL players, including Devonta Freeman, Antonio Brown, Duke Johnson and Teddy Bridgewater. The series follows a season with the Liberty City Warriors, a youth football program founded by hip-hop pioneer Luther Campbell, better known as Uncle Luke.

Beyond football, the Liberty City Warriors Optimist Club is a youth organization that sponsors sports teams, dance, cheerleading and academic support.

Rosenfeld created, co-directed and executive produced the series. James, Carter and Jamal Henderson executive produce for SpringHill Entertainment; Pam Healey, Dan Peirson and Ted Skillman exec produce for Shed Media. Luther Campbell also executive produces.

Andrew Cohn co-directed alongside Rosenfeld.

The first episode showed at the 2018 SXSW Festival.