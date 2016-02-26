Leap Day Stunt for American Express on NBC

American Express is running a Leap Day stunt with NBC on Feb. 29, running branded content during commercial breaks between shows.

The content will involve NBC shows including The Voice, Blindspot, Today and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The network is also working with BuzzFeed to create social content around the show. NBCU made a $200 million investment in BuzzFeed last year.

“It is exciting to deliver valuable audiences at scale and develop innovative solutions for brands,” said Alison Tarrant, executive VP, client partnerships, NBCUniversal.