LBI Names Ashley Wilson General Counsel

Spanish-language TV and radio station owner LBI Media has named Ashley Wilson general counsel.



Wilson has a lengthy to-do list. She will set legal strategy, reporting to CEO Lenard Liberman, as well as insurance, risk management, ethics and compliance, real estate, human resources, intellectual property, corporate governance and business policy.



Wilson was most recently VP and general counsel of Cast & Crew Entertainment Services.



LBI owns 10 TV stations and 11 radio stations in Hispanic markets. It also owns Estrella TV, Don Cheto Radio Network, Fenomeno Studios MCN, Que Buena Radio and La Raza Radio.