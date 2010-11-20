Lazarus To Lead Cable Sports At Comcast-NBCU: Sources

More Comcast/NBCU Coverage

Former Turner executive Mark Lazarus is about to rise again in the cable industry.

Sources say Lazarus will join the executive management team of Comcast-NBC Universal, heading the company's cable sports holdings upon completion of the merger, government approval of which is expected to come before year's end.

Lazarus has been working as president of media and marketing for Atlanta-headquartered Career Sports & Entertainment, a full-service sports and entertainment shop specializing in TV production, corporate sponsorships and client representation, since August 2008. He left Turner seven months earlier after serving as president of the programmer's Entertainment Group.

Sources indicate that Lazarus would lead Comcast-NBCU's cable sports portfolio, with oversight of national sports network Versus, Golf Channel and the regional sports networks. The executives heading those operations, Jamie Davis, Earl Marshall and Jon Litner, would report to Lazarus.

