Layoffs at KTLA

Tribune Broadcasting station KTLA Los Angeles laid off as many as seven people from its news division, including on-air talent. Veteran anchor Walter Richards was reportedly among the casualties.

The layoffs were previously reported in the Los Angeles Times, which is also owned by Tribune.

Tribune chairman Sam Zell has hinted at sharing some operations between KTLA and its L.A. Times, similar to Tribune’s TV/newspaper arrangement involving WSFL Miami and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

KTLA’s former vice president and general manager, Vinnie Malcolm, resigned in February.

Tribune did not return a request for confirmation at press time.