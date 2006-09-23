Layoffs at Access Hollywood

NBC Universal’s syndicated entertainment magazine Access Hollywood last week laid off a dozen staffers, or about 5% of its 240-person staff, due to what was labeled as a show “restructuring.”

No reason was given for the layoffs, which are considered to be significant, and it is not believed to have impacted any senior-level management or on-air talent.

The cost savings from the layoffs are expected to be invested back into the program, which traditionally finishes fourth out of five magazine shows.

In confirming the move, an NBC U spokesman said, “It’s not easy when we make adjustments to staff.”

Access Hollywood returned for its 11th season Sept. 4 with year-to-year increases in its national ratings, including a 14% boost in its primary women 25-54 demo (1.3 to 1.6).