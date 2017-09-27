Layer3 TV Adds Starz

Expanding its premium programming slate, Layer3 TV has launched Starz, offering a package that features 34 HD channels from the Starz, Starz Encore and Movieplex family for $11 per month.



Layer3 TV’s Starz offering also includes a VOD library of about 5,500 titles such as American Gods, Outlander, Survivor’s Remorse, The Missing and Black Sails.



Layer3 TV is also listed among the MVPDs that let customers access the Starz app with their TV Everywhere credentials.



The addition of Starz complements other premium services from Layer3 TV that include Epix, HBO/Cinemax and Showtime. Layer3 TV said it now offers a premium lineup of about 80 channels.



Layer3 TV, a next-gen cable operator that delivers services via IP, has launched service in Los Angeles; Chicago; Longmont, Colo.; Washington, D.C.; and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, with New York among the markets that are on deck.



Read more at multichannel.com.