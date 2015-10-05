Lawyers' Advocate: 'Grinder' Sinks to New Lowe

Fox comedy The Grinder earned some positive reviews, but it’s getting a big thumbs-down from a man who has made it his life’s work to ensure lawyers are portrayed positively. Nader Anise, executive director of the American Lawyers Public Image Association, blasts Grinder for showing lawyers as “bungling idiots.”

Rob Lowe’s dilettante character had played a lawyer on TV, while Fred Savage costars as his brother and a feckless attorney in his own right.

“Networks have a responsibility to offer programming that’s both entertaining and void of story lines that undermine the profession,” said Anise, a Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-based attorney.

Grinder opened to a 1.5 rating among viewers 18-49. Fox declined to comment. Anise urged viewers to take part in National Love Your Lawyer Day on Nov. 6, a “holiday” created by ALPIA. Acceptable displays of lawyer love include gifts, billable hours—and binge-watching Matlock.