‘Law & Order’ Coming to Katz Networks' Escape

The long-running drama Law & Order, whose reruns have lifted innumerable cable networks, is coming to Escape, the digital multicast network from Katz Networks.

Katz, part of the E.W. Scripps Co., acquired the rights to the first 12 seasons of Law & Order in a multi-year licensing agreement with Universal Television.

Katz also acquired rights to all five seasons of Boston Legal from Twentieth Television for Escape.

For its comedy centric network Laff, Katz acquired the rights to According to Jim from Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International.

Escape will launch both drama series on New Year’s Day. Laff will launch According to Jim in early 2019.

Law & Order, created by Dick Wolf, featured Sam Waterston, Jerry Orbach, S. Epatha Merkleson, Steven Hill, Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt, Angie Harmon, Jesse L. Martin, Michael Moriarty and Jill Hennessey in its cast over its first 12 years on NBC.

Boston Legal, which ran on ABC, stars James Spader and William Shatner. It was created by David E. Kelley.

According to Jim ran on ABC and stars Jim Belushi.