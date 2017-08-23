Law Firm Forms Connected Car Group

The potential privacy and cybersecurity issues related to broadband-connected cars has driven law firm Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn to form a Detroit-based autonomous vehicle group.



The new team will feature attorneys from the firm's corporate, intellectual property and litigation departments.



The firm has hired Steve Wernikoff to co-lead the group. He is the former enforcement director in the Office of Technology Research and Investigation at the Federal Trade Commission.



Tom Appledorn, a partner in the firm's Intellectual Property Group, will be the other co-leader.



Honigman chairman David Foltun says the new group can also help clients "utilize their data in new and exciting ways...As technology continues to change the way businesses operate, Honigman can counsel clients on the protection of one of their most critical assets - information."