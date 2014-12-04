Lavin Named WBAY Green Bay GM

Steve Lavin has been named WBAY Green Bay VP and general manager, starting Jan. 1. Currently station manager and general sales manager, he succeeds Don Carmichael, who is retiring from the Media General station at the end of the year.

“We are delighted to name such a talented and experienced broadcaster as Steve to be our new General Manager at WBAY,” said Deborah A. McDermott, senior VP-broadcast markets at Media General. “Steve has developed and led the WBAY sales organization to the No. 1 position in the market for revenue share, including increases every year for the past seven years. Steve is a remarkable leader, involved in every aspect of WBAY’s operation, and he is engaged in the Green Bay community. Steve is the ideal leader for WBAY.”

Lavin was account manager at WBAY from 1996 to 2000. From 2000 to 2004, his titles included sales manager and general sales manager at WEAU Eau Claire, WI. He returned to WBAY in 2005 as general sales manager.

"This is a very exciting opportunity, and I look forward to working with our talented and loyal group of WBAY broadcast professionals who care about producing excellent content and making sure customers get optimal results,” said Lavin. “We have so much success to build on."