Lauren Lee Smith Joins CSI Cast

Lauren Lee Smith is joining the cast of CSIas a series regular, CBS announced Friday.

Smith, who has appeared as a regular on Showtime’s The L Word, will play CSI Bryce Adams on Gil Grissom’s night team.

According to CBS, Smith’s character is “a smart, flirtatious and witty nonconformist who entered law enforcement to rebel against her judgmental psychiatrist father. She has always been fascinated by the perverse underbelly of society and cannot be shocked or intimidated.”

Smith will make her debut on CSI next season.