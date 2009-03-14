Lauer's "Where In The World" Stays Home

The economy has put a damper on travel for many Americans--NBC News included. At NBC's Today, that means Matt Lauer will forgo his annual globetrotting series "Where in the World," in which the morning host pops up in various exotic international locations.

But Today will not be completely homebound. Instead, Lauer and his Today colleagues Meredith Vieira, Al Roker and Ann Curry will embark on an affordable road-trip in the U.S.A. The five-day series "Today Takes a Vacation," begins Monday, May 4 and is sponsored by travel Website Expedia.com.

As it turns out, when Today put out the call from viewers for where Lauer should travel for this year's "Where in the World in Matt Lauer," the overwhelming majority suggested local destinations, perhaps reflecting their own down-sized vacation budgets. Taking its viewers suggestions to heart, Today producers came up with the budget conscious series.

In addition to offering viewers ideas for affordable travel, it may also save NBC News a little cash.