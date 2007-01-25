Lauer Scores First Post Rehab Interview with Miss USA
By Ben Grossman
NBC’s Matt Lauer has landed the first interview with Miss USA Tara Conner since her stay in a rehab center in Pennsylvania.
The interview will air on Thursday, February 1 on Today.
Dateline NBC will also air a talk with Conner on Saturday, February 3.
Conner was partly the catalyst in the publicity-driven feud between Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell.
