LATV Names Bentivoglio VP of Programming

LATV named Luca Bentivoglio vice president of programming, the network announced.

Previously, Bentivoglio had been with Educational Adventures, where he developed Latino themes and marketing strategies for PBS series The Danger Rangers.

“Luca has experience at every level of programming and production. He’s produced shows, developed programs and programmed networks -- you name it, he’s done it and done it well,” said Danny Crowe, president of LATV. “He brings to LATV a breadth of experience, knowledge and talent that will enhance our network as we continue with our national rollout. We’re very happy to have Luca working with us.”

Bentivoglio will report to Crowe and will be responsible for all LATV content and program scheduling.