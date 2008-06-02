LATV Festival Set for Summer

The National Association of Television Program Executives announced that its second annual LATV Festival will be held July 30-Aug. 1 in Hollywood.

For the first time, the festival will examine the growth of alternate reality games in a panel moderated by Academy of Television Arts & Sciences second vice chair and CEO of The Opportunity Management Co. Brian Seth Hurst.

Also on tap are digital day, featuring workshops and panels discussing what is cutting-edge in the industry.

And the Content Industry Forum, formerly the TV Producer’s Bootcamp, examines all aspects of content-development production from producers, executives and agents. CIF will conclude with the “Pitch Pit” Aug. 1, which will give agencies and development houses the chance to pitch their shows directly to executives.