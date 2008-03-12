LATV Announces Primetime Lineup

Bilingual entertainment network LATV will premiere its spring lineup March 17 with a new talk show, a daily celebrity-oriented program and an interactive music-video show, among others.

“As our national reach grows, so does the scope of LATV’s programming,” LATV president Danny Crowe said. “With our new [vice president of] programming, Luca Bentivoglio, on board, we are expanding our offerings to include a wider range of what we’re known for: ground-breaking, bilingual shows.”

LATV, a digital multicast network, recently signed its 30th affiliate.

New programs include En la Zona, a 30-minute show about music, film and fashion; Classic en Concierto, a music show; Texty Videos, which features music videos and viewers’ text messages; and Verdad y Fama, a biopic program focused on entertainment and sports luminaries.