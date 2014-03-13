Latman Named Discovery Fit & Health GM

Discovery Communications announced Thursday that Jane Latman has been promoted to general manager, Discovery Fit & Health. She will report to Henry Schleiff, group president, Investigation Discovery, Destination America, American Heroes Channel and Discovery Fit & Health.

In addition to her promotion, Latman will continue in her role as senior VP of development at Investigation Discovery, and will continue to report to Kevin Bennett, general manager, Investigation Discovery and American Heroes Channel, in that capacity.

"As head of our creative pipeline and an integral member of the leadership team at ID, Jane has a demonstrated track record of developing a vision for an emerging brand and championing that vision both internally and with the creative community," said Schleiff. "Jane's passion for ID has helped it grow from the #50 network for women to the #3 network, today, and I look forward to working with her to develop Discovery Fit & Health into a growth engine for Discovery Communications."

Latman has spent the last 11 years at Discovery, where she has worked in leadership roles at Investigation Discovery, Military Channel and Discovery Times Channel.

Discovery Fit & Health has been operating without a GM since Nancy Daniels moved over to sister network TLC last fall. Schleiff added Fit & Health to his purview as part of a major reorganization last month of Discovery Communications' top executives.