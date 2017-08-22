Latino Groups Hail CBS Diversity Strides

Latino media groups have a lot of good things to say about CBS' diversity efforts after meetings with CBS Chairman Leslie Moonves last week, with more such efforts to come.

That is according to the National Latino Media Council, which was urging other nets to follow CBS' lead. CBS struck an agreement with NLMC and others with the promise of boosting diversity in the workforce.

"CBS made substantial changes that have catapulted the network to a leader in the field when it comes to the inclusion of Latinos," said NLMC's Alex Nogales, who is also president of the National Hispanic Media Coalition. "This shows that great strides can be made when executives at the networks make hiring Latinos a priority and we hope that every other network considers them an example to follow."

NLMC said CBS has doubled the number of Latino regular actors and writers in the last year alone, and has agreed to order an additional 10 pitches from Latino writers/producers and order scripts from Latino content creators or shows with Latin themes.