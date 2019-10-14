Latin Grammy Nominee Yatra Headlines Univision-Nissan Tour

Univision said that Latin Grammy nominee Sebastian Yatra will headline this year’s Nissan Presents: Road to Innovation, a concert series leading up to the Nov. 14 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

For five years Univision and Nissan have worked together on the pre-Latin Grammy tour. This year, there will be eight concerts in eight cities over 16 days, starting Oct. 28 in Los Angeles.

“Nissan is excited to celebrate Latin music’s top artists,” said Allyson Witherspoon, VP marketing communications and media for the auto company. “For the fifth year, we’re partnering with Univision for the Road to Innovation Tour featuring Sebastian Yatra. This eight-city tour is an engaging way to connect with our consumers leading up to the Biggest Night in Latin Music.”

At each stop on the tour, Nissan and Univision will be presenting a branded experience featuring brand ambassadors and influencers on location.

The tour will get cross-platform promotion support on Univision's TV and radio properties and on digital and social outlets.

Univision is also creating a branded Uforia playlist featuring past Road to Innovation Tour artists for a custom musical experience, sponsored by Nissan.

“We are thrilled to once again renew this unique partnership with Nissan. With music being such an important passion point for the Hispanic audience, the Road to Innovation Tour has been the perfect vehicle to reach this valuable consumer,” said Steve Mandala, president of advertising sales and marketing, Univision. “The program showcases Univision’s full suite of marketing capabilities across TV, radio and digital and continues to deliver high-impact results for our client.”

Here is the tour lineup:

Oct. 28 in Los Angeles at the Avalon Hollywood.

Oct. 29 in Phoenix at the Celebrity Theater.

Oct. 30 in Dallas at the Medusa Dallas.

Oct. 31 in Chicago at the House of Blues Chicago.

Nov. 4 in Washington, D.C., at the Echostage.

Nov. 5 in Queens, N.Y., at La Boom

Nov. 6 in Miami at a TBD location

Nov. 12 in Las Vegas at the House of Blues Vegas.