‘Late Show’ to Stay in New York

CBS’ Late Show will remain in New York City when Stephen Colbert takes over as host next year. The announcement was made Wednesday by CBS and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Under the agreement, Late Show will continue to broadcast from the Ed Sullivan Theater, its home since the late-night talker was launched under original host David Letterman in 1993.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that the Late Show will stay in New York, where it belongs. New York has long been an international entertainment leader, and with this commitment from CBS we are beginning the next chapter in that proud history,” Cuomo said. “The television and film industries are thriving in the Empire State – creating jobs and fueling dozens of other sectors across the state. [CBS Corp. CEO] Les Moonves and CBS have made the right decision in choosing to continue investing in New York, and as David Letterman passes the baton to Stephen Colbert, I look forward to watching the Late Show from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater for years to come.”

By keeping the show in New York, CBS makes itself eligible for $11 million in tax credits from the state and $5 million in grants from the Empire State Development Corp. CBS has committed to supporting 200 New York-based jobs through the show.

“We’re thrilled to continue broadcasting CBS’ Late Show from New York and call the Ed Sullivan Theater its home,” said Moonves. “David Letterman has graced this hall and city with comedy and entertainment that defined a generation. When Dave decides to pass the baton next year, we look forward to welcoming Stephen Colbert, one of the most innovative and respected forces on TV, to this storied television theater. I would also like to applaud Gov. Cuomo for all that he has done to keep New York a vibrant and attractive location for all forms of television production. We’re excited to be here in late night for many years to come.”

New York lured NBC's The Tonight Show away from Southern California after it was announced in 2013 that Jimmy Fallon would take over as host of the show in February of this year, thanks largely to lucrative tax credits offered by New York state. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had publicly campaigned for Late Show to move to Los Angeles after it was announced in April that Letterman would step down as host of the show next year.