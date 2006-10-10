Late Show Produces First Webisode

NBC's Late Show will produce Webisodes of its animated segment, "Pale Force," which since 2003 have featured comedian Jim Gaffigan as superhero Pale Man and his sidekick, the also-pale Conan O'Brien.



Late Night will produce 20, 90-second shorts for NBC.com, updated each Friday.



To promote the launch, the show's first foray into Web production, NBC will feature the front end of a two-part segment on the TV show, hoping to lead them to part two, which will be available online.



In addition, Sprint customers will be able to download the episodes a week in advance of their airing or streaming.



