'Late Night with Seth Meyers' Sees Biggest Drop on Thursday

The fourth night of Seth Meyers' run as host of NBC's Late Night saw its biggest night-to-night drop, losing 26% from Wednesday's show to 1.96 million viewers on Thursday.

With adults 18-49, Meyers held up better, dipping two tenths to a 0.7 rating. He still outpaced CBS' Late Late Show, which had 1.19 million viewers. Late Night also topped ABC's Nightline from 12:30-1 a.m. (2.37 million to 2.12 million).

Earlier, Jimmy Fallon's competition continued to close the gap as The Tonight Show inches down to its season-to-date average. Thursday's Tonight Show drew 4.46 million viewers, down 19% from Wednesday but still leading the night among the late-night talkers. Kimmel pulled even further ahead of David Letterman, with 3.56 million compared to Letterman's 2.71 million.

It was Jimmy Kimmel Live's second-most watched telecast since he began, behind only January 2013's Matt Damon "takeover" episode.