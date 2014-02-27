'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Remains Steady in Night Three

Seth Meyers' third night as Late Night host retained virtually all of his audience from Tuesday's show, drawing 2.66 million viewers.

That was down just a hair from the 2.72 million that watched Tuesday's Late Night. Among adults 18-49, NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers dipped 25% to a 0.9 rating, still the best Wednesday Late Night since Conan O'Brien's final week as host in 2009.

Once again, Meyers outpaced CBS' Late Late Show (1.3 million) and ABC's Nightline (1.4 million from 12:30-1 a.m.).

Earlier, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also held almost all of Tuesday's audience, losing just 1% with 5.5 million viewers. Fallon's competition saw a slight shift, as Jimmy Kimmel pulled ahead of David Letterman with 2.46 million viewers to 2.43 million.