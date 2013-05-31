Late Night Ratings: Leno, Fallon Top May Sweep
Jay Leno is still the king of late night.
NBC's The Tonight Show
won the May sweep in both total viewers and the adults 18-49 demo, according to
Nielsen, averaging 3.5 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo for the
period.
In its first May sweep at 11:35 p.m., Jimmy Kimmel Live was second in the demo with a 0.7 rating with
adults 18-49 (up 19% over May 2012), though the ABC talker came in third behind
CBS in total viewers with 2.5 million (up 31%). The Late Show with David Letterman drew 2.8 million viewers and a 0.6
rating with viewers 18-49.
Leno's successor Jimmy Fallon also topped his 12:35 p.m.
time period with Late Night averaging
1.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo. CBS' Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson was second in the demo with a 0.4
rating, though ABC's Nightline, which
is just a half-hour, drew more total viewers, with 1.6 million viewers to Late Late Show's 1.4 million. Nightline was third in the 18-49 demo
with a 0.3 rating.
