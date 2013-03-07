Late Night Ratings: 'Leno,' 'Fallon' Top February Sweep

NBC's primetime woes have not yet spread to late night, as The

Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon both won

their time periods during the recently completed February sweep.

Leno averaged 3.5 million total viewers according to

live plus same day Nielsen data for the 28-night sweep, more than CBS' Late

Show with David Letterman (3.3 million viewers) or ABC's Jimmy Kimmel

Live (2.5 million).

The race was closer in adults 18-49, where Leno was

tops with a 0.8 rating and 1.02 million viewers. Letterman and Kimmel

tied with a 0.7 demo rating, though CBS paced slightly ahead with 941,000

viewers to ABC's 913,000.

With the move to 11:35 p.m., Kimmel posted its

largest sweeps audience ever. Compared to the February 2012 sweep, JKL

improved 48% in total viewers and 33% among adults 18-49.

At 12:35 a.m., Late Night was first with 1.7 million

total viewers and a 0.5 rating with adults 18-49 while CBS' Late Late Show

with Craig Ferguson and ABC's Nightline tied with 1.6 million total

viewers and a 0.4 demo rating each.