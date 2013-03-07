Late Night Ratings: 'Leno,' 'Fallon' Top February Sweep
NBC's primetime woes have not yet spread to late night, as The
Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon both won
their time periods during the recently completed February sweep.
Leno averaged 3.5 million total viewers according to
live plus same day Nielsen data for the 28-night sweep, more than CBS' Late
Show with David Letterman (3.3 million viewers) or ABC's Jimmy Kimmel
Live (2.5 million).
The race was closer in adults 18-49, where Leno was
tops with a 0.8 rating and 1.02 million viewers. Letterman and Kimmel
tied with a 0.7 demo rating, though CBS paced slightly ahead with 941,000
viewers to ABC's 913,000.
With the move to 11:35 p.m., Kimmel posted its
largest sweeps audience ever. Compared to the February 2012 sweep, JKL
improved 48% in total viewers and 33% among adults 18-49.
At 12:35 a.m., Late Night was first with 1.7 million
total viewers and a 0.5 rating with adults 18-49 while CBS' Late Late Show
with Craig Ferguson and ABC's Nightline tied with 1.6 million total
viewers and a 0.4 demo rating each.
