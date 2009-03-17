Late Night Ratings: Craig Ferguson Tops Jimmy Fallon

The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson topped Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Monday night, according to late night metered market households data from Nielsen.

Fallon drew a 1.6 rating/6 share to Ferguson's 1.8 rating/6 share. That is despite two strong premiere weeks and a buzzed about performance by Public Enemy and Fallon house band The Roots Monday night.

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon launched March 2 to strong ratings, easily topping Craig Ferguson and Jimmy Kimmel in the timeslot for his first two weeks on the air. In fact, Fallon has been topping his predecessor Conan O'Brien's average Late Night rating this season.

Ferguson had been catching up to O'Brien leading up to the transition to Fallon, even topping him among certain demographics some weeks.

With viewers having had a couple weeks to check out Fallon's Late Night as well as sample the competition, the ratings are beginning to drop to more average levels for the 12:30 timeslot. Whether Fallon can maintain the consistent 18-49 demo wins that his predecessor brought will likely become clearer in the coming weeks.