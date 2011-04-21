‘Late Night WithJimmy Fallon' Renewed for Third Season
NBC quietly renewed
Late Night With Jimmy Fallon earlier
this year for a third season that began in March. The deal keeps the funnyman
on late night through March of 2012.
Fallon took over Late Night midseason in 2009, which is
why his seasons are off from the regular cycle.
NBC already renewed
Fallon's lead-out Last Call With Carson
Daly for 2011-12 in March, and Jay Leno continues to helm The Tonight Show.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.