‘Late Night WithJimmy Fallon' Renewed for Third Season

NBC quietly renewed

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon earlier

this year for a third season that began in March. The deal keeps the funnyman

on late night through March of 2012.

Fallon took over Late Night midseason in 2009, which is

why his seasons are off from the regular cycle.

NBC already renewed

Fallon's lead-out Last Call With Carson

Daly for 2011-12 in March, and Jay Leno continues to helm The Tonight Show.