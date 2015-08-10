'Late Late Show' Tries YouTube on for Size

YouTube might not be ready for primetime, but it’s ready for late night on CBS.

The Aug. 21 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden will be filmed at YouTube Space LA and feature YouTube stars including Jenna Marbles, Tyler Oakley, Kandee Johnson, The Slow Mo Guys and the creators of Epic Rap Battles of History.

The episode is the first late night show to tape at YouTube Space.

YouTube is among the online video outlets that appears to be stealing young viewers, and a growing amount of advertising revenue, from traditional television networks.

“We are so excited to film the Late Late Show from YouTube Space LA, home to some of the most innovative and popular creators,” said Ben Winston, executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden. “YouTube has become a big part of the late night television experience, and we are delighted to celebrate their 10-year anniversary this way. The show will be packed full of surprises, games and music – all with a YouTube twist.”