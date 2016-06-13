'Last Ship' Premiere Delayed By TNT

TNT posped the third-season premiere of its series The Last Ship because the episode included a shooting scene similar to the mass shooting over the weekend in Orlando.

RELATED: Orlando Masscre Consumes Local, Network TV

"As a result of the shootings this weekend in Orlando, tonight's originally scheduled season premiere of The Last Ship has been postponed. Our hearts are with the victims and their families," the networks said in a statement.

The show, about a Navy vessel that survived a global epidemic, included a storyline about a shooting at a Vietnamese nightclub. Network executive decided it would be insentive to air the program this week.

The shooting in Orlando left about 50 dead and dozens injured.