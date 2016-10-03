Larry Wilmore to Cohost B&C Hall of Fame

Comedian and writer Larry Wilmore has been tapped to cohost the 26th annual B&C Hall of Fame.

Wilmore produced and hosted Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, which ran for nearly two years before signing off in August. He also cocreated and is a consulting producer on HBO’s Insecure and is an executive producer on ABC’s Black-ish.

The industry vet will emcee the Oct. 18 event with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, who cohosts CBS This Morning and is a contributor to 60 Minutes and fill-in anchor for CBS Evening News.

The Hall of Fame ceremony, which is part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television and Video Week,will take place at New York’s Waldorf Astoria.

A portion of the net proceeds go to the Broadcasters Foundation of America and the Paley Center for Media.