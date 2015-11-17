Larry Silbermann Appointed VP, GM of Raycom’s WTOC Savannah

WTOC in Savannah, Ga., has tapped Larry Silbermann as VP and general manager of the Raycom station. Silbermann has served as regional news director for Raycom Media for the last six years following 10 years as news director at WTOC.

“He has proven to be a leader in the news room as a news director at the local level and at the corporate level as a regional news director for Raycom Media,” said Don Richards, Raycom Media group VP. “I am especially excited to see this continued evolution of Larry’s career as he takes on a new challenge. I look forward to watching WTOC and Larry’s continued success in Savannah."

As regional news director, Silbermann worked with stations in Charlotte, Columbia, Charleston and elsewhere across the Carolina’s and Georgia. At WTOC he takes over for Scott Dempsey, who is moving to WBTV, Raycom’s Charlotte, N.C. station, to serve as VP and general manager there.