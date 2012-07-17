Larry King Launches New Web Series

Talk show host, Larry King has launched his new show, Larry King Now, online at Ora TV, an on demand digital television network that is backed by Mexican telecom entrepreneur Carlos Slim Helú.

In addition to the show being available at Ora.TV, the company has also inked an exclusive distribution deal with Hulu to show Larry King Now and other shows from Ora TV stable on Hulu and Hulu Plus. New episodes will be posted every Monday through Thursday in the early evening.

The first week of the series will include conversations with Seth MacFarlane, writer and director of Ted and creator of Family Guy, as well as Meghan McCain, and Matthew McConaughey.

"I have always been driven to innovate, from my time on radio, to the first call-in show on national television, to being an early adopter of online columns and Twitter," King noted in a statement. "I am thrilled about our partnership with Hulu-I love being able to interact directly with audiences, and digital TV allows me to do this in new and powerful ways."