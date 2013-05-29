Larry King to Host Political Talk Show on Russian Network

Larry King is returning to the world of cable news. On Wednesday the English-language Russian cable news network RT said King would host a political talk show on the channel starting in June.

The new show Politics with Larry King will have the legendary interviewer "speaking to both leading establishment figures, and those who are not afraid to go against the grain" and be produced by Ora.tv, which also produces Larry King Now, King's online talk show that launched last July.

"I have always been passionate about government and issues that impact the public, and I'm thrilled at the opportunity to talk politics with some of the most influential people in Washington and around the country," King said.

RT will air both the new political show and Larry King Now, though both will continue to stream online at Hulu, Ora.tv and now rt.com. The programs will be taped in RT America's Washington. D.C. studios and Ora TV's Los Angeles studio.

King spent 25 years at CNN as host of Larry King Live before leaving the network in 2010. Last October, he moderated the third-party presidential debate that aired on RT.

RT is available to about 85 million viewers in the U.S. on cable and satellite including Comcast, Dish and TimeWarner Cable. Its distribution is in key urban areas like New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles. Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego and Philadelphia.