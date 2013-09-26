Larry King to Guest-Host 'Olbermann'

Larry King will serve as one of the guest hosts for ESPN2's Olbermann, while Keith Olbermann is hosting TBS' postseason baseball coverage.

King will emcee the show from Oct. 1-3. ESPN's Jeremy Schaap will then host from Oct. 8-10 and Colin Cowherd will fill in Oct. 15-17. Olbermann will leave the show Sept. 30 and return Oct. 21.

"Olbermann is designed specifically around Keith's one-of-a-kind personality so having a guest host like Larry, who can deliver a similar level of editorial expertise and intellectual commentary to entertain sports fans, fits the bill perfectly," said Norby Williamson, executive VP, programming and acquisitions.