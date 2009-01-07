Larry The Cable Guy To Get Ripped

Larry the Cable Guy is famous for his sleeveless flannel shirts but Comedy Central is planning some new rips for the famous comedian. The Comedy Central Roast of Larry the Cable Guy will air on Sunday, March 15 at 10 p.m.

The roast will be executive produced by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions, who has worked with Comedy Central in the past on roasts of celebrities Bob Saget, Flavor-Flav, William Shatner, and Pamela Anderson. Larry the Cable Guy himself will also be an executive producer.

“It is an honor that Comedy Central has chosen me to be roasted. Only a handful of folks have been dumb enough to accept. And believe me, I’m pretty dumb!” said Larry the Cable Guy.

Larry is a best-selling author, movie and TV star, and recording artist. He is a two-time Grammy nominee and winner of Billboard’s Comedy Artist of the Year and Comedy Album of the Year in 2005.

Comedy Central’s roasts have been big ratings winners for the channel in recent years. Their celebrity roasts have been steady ratings getters for the network over the years. The most recent roast of comedian Bob Saget was the channel’s most watched special of 2008 among 18-49 year olds and drew more than three million viewers