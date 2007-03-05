Larkin, Janoff and Ewing on Production Team for IFL

The International Fight League has named the production team for its upcoming TV ventures, including MyNetworkTV's March 12 launch of its Monday night fight.



Jay Larkin, formerly a boxing and big event dealmaker at Showtime (including the 2002 heavyweight title bout between Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis) has joined as executive producer of the IFL's mixed martial arts league programming.



Craig Janoff, whose credits inclue Monday Night Football, NCAA baseketball and football, the Triple Crown and the Olympics.



Reality vet Darren Ewing, whose credits include the Osbournes and Manhunt--as well as Fox dramas 24 and House--joins as executive producer of IFL Battleground, the 22, two-hour shows that will air on MyNetworkTV.



The IFL is also airing 22 one-hour shows on FSN Friday nights at 11 p.m.



