Lara Spencer Upped to ‘GMA’ Co-Anchor

New ABC News president James Goldston made his first move as head of the news division on Friday, naming Lara Spencer as a co-anchor for Good Morning America.

The promotion for Spencer comes while fellow co-anchor George Stephanopoulos is in the middle of negotiating a new contract; his current deal expires after this season.

“Lara is clearly an essential ingredient in the success we have enjoyed and I am so pleased to announce that Lara has been elevated to co-host of the program along with Robin and George,” said Goldston in a memo to staff.

Spencer has been the lifestyle anchor for the morning program since 2011.

It has been a busy week for Good Morning America, who welcomed Michael Strahan, who will serve in a part-time role, on Tuesday.