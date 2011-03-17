Lara Spencer Leaving ‘The Insider' for ‘GMA'
Lara Spencer is rejoining ABC's Good Morning America as its lifestyle anchor, ABC News President
Ben Sherwood said in a memo to staff Thursday.
Spencer, who is currently anchor of The Insider, will start her new role in May, based in New York. At GMA she'll lead entertainment and
celebrity coverage, focus on issues like parenting and health, as well as
contribute to Nightline.
"Through a remarkable news cycle this year, GMA has shown great strength and depth,"
Sherwood said in the memo. "With Robin and George at the anchor desk and with
Sam, Juju and the rest of the GMA
team, I believe this is a very exciting time for the program."
Spencer first joined GMA
in 1999 as a national correspondent and previously worked for WABC-TV. She
moved to The Insider in 2003, which
named Kevin Frazier the new co-anchor of the newsmagazine program last week.
"Last week Kevin Frazier started as co-anchor of The Insider as part of a restructuring,"
said Aaron Meyerson, president of programming and development, CBS
Television Distribution in a statement Thursday. "We will soon
announce the co-anchor who will join Kevin and are confident the show will
seamlessly continue to deliver the entertainment insider perspective
our viewers have come to rely on."
Spencer had also been rumored to be up for Mary Hart's job when the longtime Entertainment Tonight host announced her retirement last summer, but that role went to Nancy O'Dell in November.
