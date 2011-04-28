Lara Logan to Speak About Her Sexual Assault on '60 Minutes'
CBS News correspondent Lara Logan will speak about the
sexual assault she suffered at the hands of a violent mob in February while
covering the fall of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Cairo's Tahrir Square
during this Sunday's episode of 60
Minutes.
In the interview with Scott Pelley, her
first television interview since the attack, she says she feared dying a
"torturous death." "For an extended period of time, they raped me with their
hands," Logan added in an interview with The
New York Times published Thursday.
She estimated to the NYT that the
attack lasted for about 40 minutes and involved 200 to 300 men.
The only public comment previously made about the assault
was a statement released by CBS four days after the attack which said Logan had
"suffered a brutal and sustained sexual assault and beating"
and was recovering in the hospital.
Logan had her first full day back at
the office on April 27. She told the NYT
that she does not plan to do any more interviews on the subject after the 60 Minutes segment airs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.