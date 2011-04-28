Lara Logan to Speak About Her Sexual Assault on '60 Minutes'

CBS News correspondent Lara Logan will speak about the

sexual assault she suffered at the hands of a violent mob in February while

covering the fall of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Cairo's Tahrir Square

during this Sunday's episode of 60

Minutes.

In the interview with Scott Pelley, her

first television interview since the attack, she says she feared dying a

"torturous death." "For an extended period of time, they raped me with their

hands," Logan added in an interview with The

New York Times published Thursday.

She estimated to the NYT that the

attack lasted for about 40 minutes and involved 200 to 300 men.

The only public comment previously made about the assault

was a statement released by CBS four days after the attack which said Logan had

"suffered a brutal and sustained sexual assault and beating"

and was recovering in the hospital.

Logan had her first full day back at

the office on April 27. She told the NYT

that she does not plan to do any more interviews on the subject after the 60 Minutes segment airs.