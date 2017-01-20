Langer Named CFO of Disney-ABC Television Group

Robert Langer was named executive VP and chief financial officer at Disney-ABC Television.

Langer, who had been country manager for the Walt Disney Co. in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, replaces Peter Seymour who announced plans to leave the TV group in November.

He will report to Ben Sherwood, cochair of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney-ABC Television.

“A superb financial manager and strategist with deep roots in The Walt Disney Company, Robert is a proven leader and problem solver who brings broad domestic business experience and deep knowledge of the international marketplace,” said Sherwood. “Robert is a strong addition to the Disney|ABC leadership team, and we are all delighted to welcome him back to Southern California.”

Langer will have financial, strategic and business development oversight for businesses including ABC, ABC Studios, the ABC Owned Station Group, the Disney channels and Freeform. He will also oversee Disney’s interests in A+E Networks and Hulu.

“I’ve long been impressed with the Disney|ABC business, and I’m thrilled to be given this new opportunity and excited about the prospects,” added Langer. “I look forward to not only working with the talented financial, strategy and business development teams, but also collaborating with colleagues across the group’s channels and brands to grow and evolve our businesses.”

Langer joined Disney in 1999. Before that he worked at the Boston Consulting Group and ART Concerts Co., Munich, Germany.