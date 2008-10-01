Lanesey to Run WXIX

William Lanesey is the new vice president and general manager at Raycom Media Fox affiliate WXIX Cincinnati.

It’s a return to Ohio for Lanesey, who spent more than one-dozen years at WCMH Columbus.

Lanesey’s last post was at Tribune Broadcasting The CW outlet KPLR St. Louis. He departed in mid September when KPLR and Local TV’s KTVI announced that they would both work out of KPLR headquarters and share resources, and KTVI boss Spencer Koch was given overseeing duties at both stations. Lanesey ran KPLR for 10 years.

He said he was eager to get back to Ohio. “I have admired FOX19’s reputation in the industry for many years, as well as Raycom’s position as one of the strongest growth companies in media today,” he said. “I am thrilled to be joining WXIX. Not only is it an excellent career opportunity, but I get to come home to Ohio.”

Raycom Media group VP Leon Long said Lanesey was a good choice in a tumultuous time for broadcasting. “Bill is known as a staple leader; he sees what needs to be done and makes it happen,” Long said. “I am confident that he will provide the forward leadership that is needed in today’s broadcasting environment to not only survive but to thrive.”